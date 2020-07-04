There’s a lot going on these days!
The politicians have picked up the pace as they try to keep an office or accomplish their goal of being elected to an office.
COVID-19 continues to be a serious topic of conversation as its momentum has not left us. Protesters across the country, and abroad, are still emphasizing their dissatisfaction with some of the events that took place in the past and during our time.
Most of us are looking for a relief from these troubling times.
While we are warned about the deadly effect of COVID-19, concerned about how the feelings of hate and discrimination are still prevalent in our world and how competitive and, at times, corrupt our political system can be, there’s one thing we should keep in mind: our children are watching how we act and react during this time in our history.
Though they are children, in many instances they can feel that something is wrong in the atmosphere. They can see how we look at our televisions and shake our heads in disgust.
They can hear when we are on the telephone talking to our family members and friends about some of the things taking place in our world today.
Those who are old enough know who our preferences will probably be when the voting times come around. Even if they haven’t witnessed seeing someone in our own family or extended family affected by the corona virus, there is a good chance they realize there is a contagious sickness going around.
While watching television or listening to the radio, sooner or later they will realize that there is discrimination and hate in the world. Actually, they might find out directly from us.
Most likely, the habits and actions they learn from us adults will have a great influence on their future actions and personalities.
How will our children, as future citizens and leaders, handle the future of our unpredictable country?
Can we honestly feel that during the adult days of our children there will be an improvement over what’s going on in today’s America?
The more of a positive influence we have on our children, the better. We need to have faith, hope and much prayer for their future!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
