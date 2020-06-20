With so many depressing events currently taking place in our country, many of us are tired of being tired.
Lately it seems that there is plenty of news on our radios, televisions, mobile phones and the internet, but most of it is bad and depressing. Most of us should be tired of hearing bad news. If we are honest with ourselves, some of us are a part of the reason there is so much bad news. It’s time to turn this mess around!
Some of our medical experts feel that because of COVID-19 and the racial disparities taking place currently, the mental health of some of us is being tested; and in some cases being questioned.
If we are tired of bad news, why are there so many of us going out in public without any type of protection from the coronavirus? Why are so many of us gathering on our beaches and at some events without allowing the space the experts say would be needed to stay safe?
This coronavirus is a killer, yet the precautions we should be taking are often ignored. If we are serious about getting control of this dreadful disease, it’s time for those who aren’t adhering to the advice from our medical leaders, to change their ways so we can turn things around. Be a part of the cure, not the problem.
There are many people, especially older folks, who are so set in there ways, that they refuse to make changes in their lifestyle, even though the older population is the most vulnerable to COVID-19.
The way we live our lives can have a huge impact on our health and our longevity in life. As children, most of us have been told about what foods are good for our health and what foods aren’t good for us. During our lives there are rules we are told not to break, habits we are told to stay away from and certain people that we shouldn’t be involved with. But when we get old enough to make our own decisions, the kind of decisions we make, for the good or the bad, can be life changing.
Even though we are taught and advised by our parents or our guardians, when we come to the age of accountability, we must learn how to accept the consequences of our actions.
The spread of coronavirus is dependent on the actions of each of us. If we don’t show discipline in the way we are asked to by those with knowledge on how to fight different diseases, more people will die; and this doesn’t eliminate us.
For many of us, it’s time to follow the procedures that can help save lives, not actions that will threaten life. There isn’t any time to ignore the situations we are facing during this time in our history.
For those who are tired of seeing our loved ones and those around us die, the time to do our part to turn things around or continue moving in a positive direction is now. It will take a unified effort to do so, but with God’s help, it can be accomplished!
