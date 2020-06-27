It might sound like a silly question, but have you wondered who you really are?
In today’s world, many of us are curious about our ancestry; and that’s a good thing to be curious about. Some of our looks, actions and mental abilities could actually come from one of our ancestors from way back in our family line.
When we hear someone say that a child doesn’t look anything like their mom or dad, it doesn’t mean that a child doesn’t resemble a grandmother, aunt or some other person in their ancestry. Some of our imaginations run rampant when a family member doesn’t have the shape, skin hue or facial features of their parents or siblings. In fact, some people are so uncomfortable when their appearance is different than the other family members that they carry a complex, or “a related group of emotionally significant ideas that are completely or partly repressed and that cause psychic conflict leading to abnormal mental states of behavior.”
Some of us actually would prefer not to know anything else about our ancestry, because they would rather not take a chance of finding unwelcome surprises. Others want to find out as much as they can about their family background.
When we look at our current family situations, some of us can only imagine a dark family past, because of the bad condition of our family today. Families where the children, parents and grandparents are among the living can at least follow a little of their heritage. We should try to enjoy and appreciate our grandparents while we can; and ask them to share family knowledge with us.
If we are fortunate enough to have great grandparents, great aunts or great uncles, we should take advantage of the opportunity to learn as much as possible about our family’s past. Along the way we might hear about successes and disappointments, but often we can understand much more about ourselves, our parents and our siblings.
It could be that your brother is as temperamental and has some of the same habits as your great-uncle did, or that though our mother is not a great cook, our great-grandmother was. If we plan on getting married, we should hope we have some of those genes and natural skills our great-grandmother had.
Many of us have no idea what great possibilities are within our family blood just waiting to be utilized. We should keep in mind the fact that most of us probably have some bad apples in our family history, but hanging on our family tree we could have some of the most brilliant, talented, caring and loving people in the world.
Since we are human beings, we shouldn’t be surprised to find ancestors who have hated others, been disappointments and were not interested in improving their lives, but finding those who were intelligent, caring leaders, talented, respected others and loved their family would give us much to be proud of. The past is just that, the past, but when we fast forward to today, what will our future family members think about us?
