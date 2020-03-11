My cousin Randy passed away this week, so I have a story about going on a rabbit hunt with him and another cousin, Mike.
Mike and I use to do a lot of rabbit hunting at night. We would ride the back country roads and fields in search of rabbits.
We always managed to get a few each time we would go, then bring them back to Mike’s house, clean them and put them in the freezer. My Aunt Nilene, Mike’s grandmother, would make rabbit and rice with them for us.
Randy had grown up in Miami and moved up here with his parents when my Uncle Randall retired. So Randy grew up as a city boy and knew very little about hunting or anything outside of the streets of Miami.
Mike and I invited Randy along on a rabbit hunt one night. We thought it would be a nice gesture and a way to get to know him a little better.
The three of us met at Mike’s house late one afternoon. At dark we started our hunt.
We had been hunting about an hour and not seen the first rabbit. Having tried all of our favorite spots, we were not having any luck.
Our luck changed, however, when an opossum ran across in front of us.
Mike and I jumped out, chased the opossum down and shot it. Randy never left the back seat.
I had a cardboard box in the back seat, sitting on the floor, that we put the dead “possum” in, with Randy in the back.
Of course we told Randy how they sometimes play “possum,” and act like there dead. Randy spent the rest of the night watching that possum, thinking it was going to wake up and play havoc in the back seat.
We got a couple of rabbits that night and piled them in the box in the back seat, giving Randy something else to stare at.
We knew someone who would take the possum, so at the end of our hunt, we dropped it off at that person’s house and then went home and cleaned the rabbits.
We tried several more times to get Randy to go hunting with us, but for some reason, he always declined.
I guess he didn’t care much for rabbit hunting after that. We even tried to get him to go to the lake skiing with us, but he declined that, too. Not real sure why he wouldn’t go, other than maybe he thought he might drown since he could not swim.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.