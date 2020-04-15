My brother Eddie and I had a number of dogs over the years.
Our neighborhood had quite a few dogs and cats. Unlike today they actually roamed free, with very few if any barriers.
Everybody knew everyone else’s dogs so it wasn’t as bad as it sounds. Like kids, if somebody’s dog did something they were no supposed to do, then they got told on and appropriately punished.
Two of our favorite dogs were a female, Prissy, a cross between a sausage dog and a cocker spaniel. Her puppy, Beve, was a male that we kept from her second litter. My parents didn’t want any more puppies after she lost her first litter, so Beve was a mistake as they say. My Dad had pinned her up. A three legged dog named Routy next door liberated her and as you can guess, Beve and six more brothers and sisters came along.
To make sure we didn’t have more puppies Prissy visited the local vet.
Our parents conceded that we keep one of the puppies and thus Beve was added to our family.
I was about ten when we got Prissy and I remember bringing her home that evening. I named her Prissy.
She was a tiny black ball of fur and I can still remember putting her in a box by my bed the first night she was at our house.
After the first few nights she was moved outside where she remained the rest of her life (with the exception of her vet visit and a few days of recovery).
Prissy was the kind of dog that would come sit by you and especially liked her back rubbed. Beve on the other hand liked to chase balls. As a matter of fact, it didn’t have to be a ball, just something he could fetch.
We had woods all around our house and my brother Eddie and those two dogs spent many hours rambling in those woods.
Beve had an infatuation with turtles. He would hunt them and on occasion even dig one out of a gopher hole.
We had chickens at one time and a shed with a chicken coop. I remember that on one occasion Eddie and Beve had captured a couple dozen that were kept in that old coop.
My dad would on occasion go out, liberate them only to have Eddie and Beve bring in a whole new crew.
Eddie said that Beve would go down into a gopher hole and dig them out while Prissy would pull on his tail to help him back out. It is amazing that they never got snake bit.
As I said earlier, Beve liked to chase balls. You could throw a ball for an hour and he would still want to play. Prissy wasn’t much into chasing balls. She might chase the ball a couple of times go somewhere nearby then lay down watching Beve chase them.
He also liked to hoard stuff, especially anything remotely looking like a ball. On any given day our front porch had at least a dozen round objects on it from softballs to rutabagas.
My dad always had a garden and he enjoyed raising flowers. When he was in the yard working those two dogs followed his every step. I can remember looking out the window and seeing him working and them sitting nearby watching him
My mother said the two dogs like clockwork would go and sit in front of the house. They would wait for Eddie and me to get off the bus (we didn’t let them come to the bus stop).
At about ten minutes before the bus arrived they would be in their appointed place waiting. She always knew when the bus had arrived by the wagging of their tales.
Prissy lived to be almost 14 years old and Beve died at about 10 years old. I was already married, but even then I sure missed those two dogs and truthfully, I still do.
