I was recently eating lunch at the local fast food restaurant when an older couple who had sat down next to my table spoke.
“We’re trying to get to U.S. Highway 27?” the gentleman asked me.
I gave him two options to get there. I then asked him where he was headed.
His wife told me they were headed home to Wisconsin and didn’t want to take the interstate.
We talked about the ills of traveling on the interstate for the next few minutes.
Like them I try to avoid interstates when I can, even if it takes a few minutes longer.
In my opinion the interstates have become a nightmare to drive. On any trip I take that involves the interstate it seems that I always have a bad experience, especially on Interstate 75 or 95.
To visit my granddaughter in Athens, Georgia, I needed to be on I-75 about 60 miles.
I don’t believe I ever made that trip that I didn’t encounter a reckless driver, someone who weaves in and out of traffic with wild abandonment.
If you are impeding them, they will get behind you then ride almost on your bumper. They insist on doing a 100 mph down the interstate.
I use to let it get under my skin and brake check them at 75 mph. I decided that it was not worth it after one of them tried to run me off the road when they passed.
So now, I just get out of the way.
The ones I dislike the worst are the ones who flash their lights wanting you to get out of the way, something almost impossible to do if you are in a line of traffic going about the same speed.
Those, by the way, I ignore until I can safely get out of the way.
One more pet-peeve I have is those folks that get in the center lane and drive. I have noticed that signs on the interstate and those flashing signs above the road warn folks that the center lane is for passing.
By the way, and I’m guilty myself for this one, that 70 mph speed limit is really not more than a guide. Most of the cars I encounter are doing at least 80 mph and sometimes more. While I’m on the subject, let me add that the largest group is drivers in pick-up trucks that have been raised a foot or more — just saying.
So, like the people headed to Wisconsin, I avoid the interstate as much as I can. When I do travel and use the interstate, I try my best to stay out of people’s way.
