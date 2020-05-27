My wife Bev and I have started a garden in our back yard. I made two raised-bed gardens and we have one of those small raised beds on a platform.
It has been fun now that the plants are growing; you can see them flowering and getting ready to start producing vegetables.
Bev really enjoys watching the plants grow. I get a daily update on how many baby tomatoes and peppers we have now.
I’m in charge of watering. This is a good job for me as I tend to kill stuff that I plant.
I’ve never been much good at gardening. I have about a 50-percent survival rate on most things I plant. I’m learning, though, and it does get you out of the house during this pandemic.
We always had a garden when I was growing up. Actually, about half of our large yard was a planted garden. My Dad had grown up on a farm where they produced what they ate.
He loved working in the garden. I can remember seeing him planting and watching over his vegetables.
He kept some kind of a garden going all year. In the spring things got pretty intense especially around canning time. We canned enough food to last most of the year.
As much as he loved it, I hated it.
It was a lot of work to keep a garden like that going and he had two young boys for his farm hands.
He kept us busy hoeing, hauling water to the tomato plants and raking.
That is one reason I never really fell into the habit of growing a garden. It is a lot of work.
I can remember sitting on the front porch with my mother shelling peas for hours at the time.
“You can go and play when we get this last hamper shelled,” she would tell me when I’d complain about having to shell peas and not play with the other boys.
I did it all — dug potatoes, grading corn, snapped beans, helped with canning tomatoes, cut up squash and sliced up cucumbers.
We had a fig tree and a grape harbor. Both required picking and were made into preserves and jelly.
What I did like was eating all those fresh vegetables, fig preserves, grape jelly and especially “Blackberry Doobie,” made from blackberries picked in the edge of the woods.
I don’t miss the work; however, I do miss those good foods. Maybe I’ll get to enjoy some of that again in about a month, providing I don’t drown our garden.
