Things have changed so much in my lifetime, so much so it is difficult to imagine a much simpler time.
Today things move at a much quicker pace. We don’t allow ourselves the opportunity to take a few steps and not think so much.
We live in a time that armed law enforcement officers are at our schools and even our churches.
Between my wife Bev and me, we have five grandchildren. There is no way that I would want them to do some of the things I did as a child.
It is scary to leave them on their own for even a second, let alone a whole afternoon like I did as a child.
There were many times on a Saturday that myself and some of the neighborhood boys would go down to the creek, about a mile from our house, and play.
My parents and the other parents in the neighborhood were good parents; it was just a much different time back then.
We would spend hours in the woods running up and down that creek playing everything from cowboys and Indians, to army, and Tarzan.
I have fond memories of hanging out on that creek exploring. On more than one occasion we built a dam and stopped up the creek. Of course the next rain washed out the dam.
The D.E.P. would probably put us in jail now if we stopped the flow of a creek, unless we could prove the beavers did it.
One worry we didn’t have back then was that someone would abduct us. I’m thankful for that by the way, because I can see now how such worries limit children’s freedom; however, today we live in a society in which worrying is a part of our lives.
That same creek that I grew up playing on, I have been told, is a hangout for drug dealers and users as well as a host of other bad people.
Since those days, I have had to learn to live a different kind of life than the one I started out enjoying. For me it started to change back in 1973, after brothers Carl and Billy Isaacs, their half-brother Wayne Coleman, and George Dungee murdered the Alday family in South Georgia.
The randomness of that act still bothers me to this day. It made the idea that anyone could fall prey to such killers real.
There have been others that caused concern like Ted Bundy, who certainly came right through this area on his way to kill those coed’s at FSU.
Now we have so many acts of random violence it is hard to feel safe anymore.
We have come a long way from the days when a kid could play on the banks of a creek and be safe. I personally don’t like the direction we are headed.
