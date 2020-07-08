One of the things that I miss from my growing-up years is our regular Thursday night fish fries.
It was a common custom back then that town shut down on Thursday afternoons. Some places took Wednesdays off.
The reason behind rolling up the city streets in the middle of the week was because the small businesses, mostly “Mom and Pop” operations, were open on Saturday all day and needed the time off.
My dad ran a dry-cleaning route and as far back as I can remember he took Thursdays off; most of those afternoons we would go fishing. In the winter, we went squirrel hunting.
My Uncle Marcus Hanna and his brother Delmas (my dad’s sister was married to Marcus) had a small fish shack down on Lake Talquin, where they kept their boats. We had an old, large wooden boat we kept in the boat shed as well.
Back in those days, folks didn’t leave their motors on the boats — they kept them locked up in a shed and put them on each time they used them.
Our outboard stayed in a garden shed next to the house, so the Thursdays we went to the lake all of our fishing equipment went down there with us, including an old Elgin five-horsepower kicker we had.
You had to wrap a cord around the flywheel on top of the motor (in a notch made specifically for that) to crank it.
Once at the lake, we then had to load all of it in the boat.
When I got off the school bus, my dad would have everything ready in the station wagon and off to the lake we would go. My brother Eddie never cared for fishing, primarily because he could not sit still long enough to catch a fish. So, he and my mother stayed home.
Most of the time, we were fishing by 4:30 in the afternoon. We never went over probably 500 yards from the boat house to fish.
Today, I have a trolling motor and very seldom stop in any one place very long. We had a boat, a motor and two anchors. Our fishing consisted of moving from one “hot spot” to another and sometimes we stayed in the same place not pulling our anchors up until it was time to leave.
We were usually back at the boathouse by about 7 o’clock.
That’s when the fun began. Once everything was back in the car or locked up in the shed, everybody pitched their fish together and cleaned them. There were five families in total that shared that cook house on Thursday nights.
Uncle Marcus was a stickler about cleaning fish. Once the fish were cleaned at the dock, he would take them to the well at the top of the hill by the cooking shack and clean them again in fresh water. By the time he got through with them they were literally squeaky clean.
The ladies were in the cooking shed getting everything ready for the fish.
This time of year, everybody brought fresh vegetables from their garden and there was always a homemade pound cake or homemade pies sitting on the counter.
My Aunt De-ah (her name was O’Dean) made blackberry doobie, still one of my favorites to this day.
We would feast on fresh-caught bream and catfish and all the fixings.
I miss those days so much, especially all the family and friends being together.
Lately I’ve been trying to remember all those good days and why I thought I would share this with you. We certainly live in trying times and need some good thoughts to offset what is happening around us.
