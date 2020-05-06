Years ago, I owned a business called Gadsden Wholesale and Supply. I owned that business for over 14 years, selling candy, chips, cookies, party and business supplies.
It did not start out as such, but the store ended up being a hangout for many of my friends, similar to Floyd’s barbeshop on “The Andy Griffith Show.”
I really miss those days. Sadly, many of my old friends are no longer with us.
It was a hodgepodge of characters. Those, by the way, have shown up in many of my stories in some form or fashion.
“The Teller of Tall Tales,” is a good example. Wes was a composite of three of my regular visitors. It was always difficult when you got them talking to know when they were actually telling the truth or just telling a “tall tale.”
One fellow always bragged about his business dealings. He seemed to always be involved in some money-making scheme that was going to make him a rich man. To my knowledge, none of them ever panned out like he had expected. On a few occasions, he did manage to make a few dollars — only to lose it on another scheme.
One of my friends, Monte Bitner, talked about owning his own radio station one day. He was the manager at the time of WCNH radio, where he not only ran the station, had an early morning program and did ad sales.
It took 20 years before he finally did own a station, WGWD 93.3 FM, with two partners. In my opinion, Monte was the best radio announcer I have ever heard. After he bought the station, he allowed me to have a program, “Back Country Roads,” until the station was sold.
Monte came by my store every day and never was the idea of him owning a station not talked about. One thing’s for sure: He was one fellow that got his dream. Monte passed away several years ago, not too long after he sold the radio station
Like any place that men hang out, there was one fellow that always bragged about how many fish he caught. It was always 47 or 53 for some reason. Nobody ever double-checked on him; however, I’m sure those were not correct counts.
Another fellow bragged often about his military exploits. He claimed that he ended up in a foxhole with Gen. Douglas MacArthur during the Korean War. I am not sure that was true, but he did tell it often enough that he could have believed his own story.
W.C. Thompson came to my store every day. He came so often that I gave him a job of sorts. He would pick up the money bag from the bank on his way to the store. He had worked all of his life and retirement didn’t fit him well, so picking up that bag gave him something to do every day.
He had lost his left arm in a car accident many years before I met him. I can remember many of the stories he told me and truthfully, I’ve used them over the years.
After W.C. passed away, we moved the store and gained another older fellow who visited every day. James Darby started picking up the night deposit bag for me. He too had a bunch of stories I have used over the years, as well.
A note of interest: W.C. had relatives who lived north of Marianna and James was from Sneads.
I miss all of those folks. I have been incredibly lucky in my life to have met and known a lot of good people.
