In a world now full of convenience stores and big box stores there was a time when we depended on Mom and Pop neighborhood stores and filling stations.
Now you just pop in a convenience store, pull up to a gas pump, insert you credit card and fill you tank or go to the big box store that has everything to buy what you need.
I lived about two blocks from Arnold’s, a small neighborhood store. I can remember like it was yesterday walking to the store with a few pennies my mother gave me to buy a cookie and some penny candy.
That little store had a lot of character that I still remember. There was always the smell of smoked meat in the air. They had a small meat market with chicken, pork and small cuts of beef in the meat counter. It wasn’t a real big meat counter, maybe eight feet across with a glass front.
We didn’t buy much meat from the store, most of that came from either the IGA or Winn-Dixie in town. The little store provided a lot of us with an afternoon snack and the occasional item that we ran out of between weekly trips to town.
The couple that ran the store lived right next door and could literally walk out of the side of their house and into their store.
The Arnold’s were nice enough folks, Mrs. Arnold especially. One of the treats that most of us neighborhood boys liked was buying a Double Cola or an RC Cola (both were belly washers) and a Moon Pie or a Baby Ruth candy bar (huge then, by today’s standards).
In order to have the money for such a treat we would look for empty drink bottles. Today folks throw stuff out on the streets without thinking much about it. Back then bottles could bring as much as a nickel, which meant they didn’t stay on the side of the road long.
Four bottles could pay for a drink and snack. If you sold 10 bottles, you thought you were rich. That would get you in the movie theater, some popcorn and a fountain drink on a Saturday afternoon with a few cents left over for a drink on the way home.
We had a Kayo gas station across the highway from our neighborhood. It had two sets of pump bays and a small office in the middle of one of the bays, where the attendant stayed. In addition to pumping gas in those days, you got your oil checked and your windshield washed. It was not a typical station; I believe they referred to it as a “high volume” station. It didn’t have a place to change oil either like most stations back then.
When I got a little older I could go up to the Kayo station and wash windows for tips. Usually you would get a nickel or dime. Every now and then someone would flip you a quarter.
Gas was 29 cents a gallon (sometimes even less, if there happened to be a gas war going on). So a tank of gas, say 20 gallons, would be under $6. Eventually, before the child labor laws kicked in, I got to pump gas some and made 50 cents an hour plus tips.
A lot folks didn’t buy a full tank; usually it was in increments of five gallons. Some would buy just $1 worth and occasionally they would come back a few hours later and buy $1 worth again, something I never quite understood.
I worked at the Kayo after tobacco season finished off and on for several years. My Uncle Cratus bought the Tenneco station and I worked for him as well. It had an outdoor oil changer and he did some mechanic work too.
I learned early in my life how to check oil, pour oil without spilling it and wash car windows. I also remember those long hours of working on concrete and how tired I would be after working all day on Saturday.
Things have certainly changed; however, not always for the better.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell: Part I,” in a series of three books. Byron has been involved with local theatre having done over 50 musicals, a dozen stage plays and wrote and directed an original play “Splintered Judgement.” He is available for speaking engagements. You can contact him at byronspires51@gmail.com.
