In years past, I was much a prankster and enjoyed pulling tricks on people, especially my friends.
Most of my tricks or pranks were done on fishing trips.
One of my better ones involved two of my friends on one of our trips to Lake Okeechobee in South Florida.
There were a dozen of us who would get together every year. It was a big deal back then. We would plan the trip for weeks in advance down to nearly every detail.
I became the organizer of sorts for the group, reserving our rooms at the Dew Drop Inn, collecting money for the meals we cooked and even ordered the crickets we needed (I had a source to buy them wholesale).
We ate the evening meal together; everyone was on their own for breakfast and lunch.
On one of our trips, I cut the barbs off a fellow’s hooks causing him to lose several fish before he realized what had happened and put hooks with barbs back on his line.
Of course, like any good trickster, I never admitted having done such a thing, so there was always a lingering question as to who had done it.
Those trips were full of pranks being played. I had quite a few pulled on me.
I climbed in bed one night only to find a three-foot-long gar hidden under the covers. Knowing there is always a chance someone was going to get you, I knew as soon as my leg hit the gar someone had planted something in my bed. As funny as it may sound, I was relieved to find the gar.
A year earlier, somebody had caught a small gator about 18 inches long and put it in a fellow’s shower. Throwing a shower curtain back and finding a gator growling at you can get your heart to beating pretty fast.
Just to be fair, I usually waited until someone pulled a prank on me before I started my prankstering.
One of my best ones followed a series of pranks played on me. I figured out who did it and decided it was payback time.
One thing everybody was serious about was fishing. Everyone was up and gone from the motel before daylight, always in a hurry to be on the water before the sun came up.
I had a plan and, the night before, set up everything I needed where I could get my hands on it early the next morning. An hour before everyone got up, I set my plan into action.
My two buddies, who I thought pranked me, fished together. They had their boat primed and ready just outside their room to get an early start. I had decided to disconnect their boat trailer and fix it to where they could not see it was no longer attached to the truck.
I took the trailer off the truck and fixed it on two milk crates where, at a glance, they could not see it had been disconnected. It was dark when they got up and, in their hurry to be the first on the lake, they did not check the trailer.
One of our better fishing places was on the Kissimmee River, a 10-mile drive to the boat ramp. As it turned out, they were so busy talking, drinking coffee, and eating honey buns, they didn’t notice the boat was not behind them.
I’m not sure exactly when they realized they didn’t have the boat. I believe it was when they turned off the main highway to the boat ramp.
I do know I saw them as my fishing partner and I were starting to leave, driving really fast into the motel parking lot. They nearly turned the truck over turning into the lot, where they quickly came to a sliding stop at their boat.
I can’t tell you what they said when they jumped out of the truck, other than they seemed overly excited and a little relieved that they had driven off without the trailer. Later I would learn that once they missed the boat trailer they turned around and headed back to the motel. The whole time on the drive back they expected to find the boat and trailer in the ditch upside down.
I didn’t have any more tricks played on me that trip; however, the next year, I paid dearly for what I had done, but that is another story.
