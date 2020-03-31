What to do with myself while I am being isolated from folks has been my dilemma for the past week.
So far, I have cleaned out my closet, twice. The first time I got a bag full of clothes to give away with only one small problem — no place to give them away to.
The second time through the closet I found some stuff I had forgotten I had.
For some unknown reason (at least to me now) I have a box full of spent and live cartridges. Ironically, some of those cartridges are for guns I don’t own and don’t remember every owning. A couple of examples would be an 8mm and a 22/250. Not sure why I have those and especially why I have kept them all of these years.
I’ll keep them for now, in case I remember why I was saving them. It may have something to do with the zombie apocalypse.
It is amazing how much stuff I have stuck back that I have found over the past few days.
Simply put, I guess I’m a hoarder, something I don’t want to admit. Those items I have found must have some value to me; I just can’t remember what right now.
I have been trying to spend a few hours outside each day. So I decided my next project would be cleaning out my shed. That is my, he-shed, full of things I have accumulated over the past years.
My giveaway box was almost completely empty when I finished cleaning and reorganizing.
There are things in that shed I couldn’t possible get rid of. I decided I needed to keep those odd pieces of wood. You never know when you need a short piece of wood.
I did find some empty paint cans that I put in the box, I’m still not sure why I have kept them either.
The worst part of all this quarantining has been not being able to go to the ROMEO Club luncheon (Retired Old Men Eating Out) and catching up on all of the town gossip.
It’s not the same talking on the phone, you don’t get all the interaction from fellow club members you do when you’re sitting at the big table with six or eight guys.
I have plenty of time to write which is certainly one of my passions; however, the problem is that, for some reason, I don’t feel motivated. Maybe it is because I have concerns about this ever-growing virus threat and shortages it has created.
I went to the bread store today and they do not have any bread, not one loaf. Who would have thought such a thing?
I certainly didn’t.
Or this media-driven shortage of toilet paper. There is no reason for us to be out of either one of these items; maybe disinfectant, but not some of the other products.
This flu season I took all the shots my doctor recommended and a tetanus shot, to boot.
I can tell you one thing: I’m ready for the vaccine, so that things can go back to normal.
