It was a tradition on Sunday afternoons for our family to take a couple of hours and ride through the country.
We did it so much that I still have the urge to get in the car and take off on a Sunday afternoon.
Probably half the time we would end up at a relative’s house or a family friend’s home, the rest of the time we just rode looking at the countryside. I remember well sitting in the back seat looking out the window counting cows or seeing who could see the most tractors on their side of the road.
Sometimes we would stop at a bridge that had a creek running under it and if the weather was warm go wade the creek. That was always fun and my Dad liked it as well.
I remember wading along a creek once and having a rattlesnake come floating by. Seeing that snake made us leave the creek pretty quick and run up the hill real fast.
Our mother would not usually care much for the creek wading, so she would sit in the car and wait on us. The day we saw the snake, she seemed to be amused by how quickly we got in the car.
“Now you know why I don’t walk down to the creek,” I remember her saying.
On occasion we would end up in Chattahoochee at the park down by the river. Sometimes we would take a picnic lunch for our Sunday drives and I can remember eating a sandwich and watching the river.
That was always fun, especially if there was water nearby. Over the years we went to all of the state parks or roadside parks, from the one on Highway 20 at the Chipola River to St. George Island (when you rode the ferry over) to St. Marks to the Booster Club on Lake Seminole just to name a few.
I remember going to the Florida Caverns many times and swimming in the springs. One of my favorite parts of that trip would be getting an ice cream cone at the ice cream shop on US 90 in Marianna, across from where the Winn-Dixie is now located.
I still like to take a road trip every now and then. That’s how I found Barney, Georgia and some of the best peach ice cream.
So I guess rambling is in my blood from all of those Sunday afternoon drives I had as a kid.
I got to thinking about it recently. If you just have yourself and your spouse along (under a gathering of 10 people) then it may be time to bring back those Sunday drives. I mean with gas prices so cheap and not a lot to do, it may just be the thing to do with your extra time.
