I thought I would share some thoughts about the COVID-19 pandemic with you.
My brother now lives in the Philippines, a half a world away. I was recently talking with him and we talked about how they are dealing with this social distancing and wearing mask.
The Philippines have not had nearly as many cases of this virus as most countries; however, they have taken this quarantining issue very serious.
Eddie lives about three hours north of the capital in a small city. So far, they only have a couple of dozen cases of COVID-19.
The city is on lockdown and they are seriously limiting the movement of their citizens. The neighborhood he lives in has only one official entrance and exit where police are stationed.
Now in order to leave or return you must check in with the guards. The government has issued something like a passport declaring you virus free (after testing) and you must have one of these to go about your business.
There is a mall of sorts nearby with a grocery store. In order to enter the mall area, you must pass through a check point, this time with armed guards and have your temperature checked as you enter and leave.
Public transportation is shut down and people are encouraged to stay at home to the point now they are limiting your movement based on your name (alphabetically) to one day a week.
There is a Facebook page I want you to check out as well. The page is “What do you see from your window?” and it is about what folks see from their window during this pandemic as they are forced to be quarantined.
It is a great cross-view of folks from all over the world who are staying in their homes just like we are here in this country.
It literally gives you an inside view of people’s lives and how they are coping with this world-wide pandemic.
Some of the pictures are awesome; however, some of the pictures are tragic as folks talk about being away from their loved ones. They share their feelings and especially their sorrows of not being with their elderly parents or even the loss of someone they could not be with who died.
I think as this pandemic has progressed people have started to feel less and less threatened by the virus.
In talking with my brother and seeing what people post on the, “What do you see from your window” page, I realize we are not in this alone — by any stretch of the imagination.
Most folks, me included, want to stay around a little longer and have no problem taking precautions to be safe as I have learned over the past couple of months.
So, stay safe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.