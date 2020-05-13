Here are a few things I’ve discovered during this coronavirus pandemic and social distancing.
» My wife and I manage to get along fine. She reads and I write or read in different parts of the house. We do speak and eat our meals together. We have actually gotten a lot of yard work done that has been put off for a while.
» The good side of being at home a majority of the time has been that we really appreciate getting out now, way more than before. Oh, and most importantly, we do a lot of talking to each other — a good thing by the way.
» I miss not seeing my friends on a regular basis. I liked to eat lunch at the local Hardee’s with the ROMEO Club. I could hear the local gossip and find out where the fish are biting. I do occasionally call some of them, but it is not the same.
» Since I’m not out and about so much I decided to grow a full beard. I’ve had them in the past, just not for five or six years. So now when I go to the store, I look slightly different, especially with a cap, dark glasses and a mask. Ironically, I still get recognized. That is the advantage of living in a small town, I guess, or in some cases disadvantage.
» Something I’ve learned during this time has been that watching television can be addictive. I understand how some folks can sit in front of the TV for hours and watch the national news. I did it off and on for a few days and found myself growing more and more depressed. Personally, I can’t take it anymore, so we don’t turn the TV on until after supper. At this point in my life I don’t need all that “worryassion.”
» Over the past few weeks with all of this free time I have often thought about going and catching up on my visiting. Then it dawns on me I can’t do that, because of the “social distancing.” I have a lot of catching up to do once this is over, I think.
» During this pandemic, I have missed going to several funerals. Some have postponed the service until later, as memorial services. That is sad thing.
» The worst part of all of this is not being able to travel to see our relatives, especially children and my wife’s mother, who just turned 93.
» Sometimes I have felt like this has all been a bad dream and we’ll wake up soon. Unlike Hurricane Michael, we’re not going to be able to clean up the mess and get back to our lives. I’m afraid this may have some lingering affects we have not even realized yet.
» Like the hurricane, a lot of folks have stepped up to help as best that they can, and we can be thankful for that.
» All-in-all this has been an experience that will not be forgotten soon. I for one am ready for it to be over.
