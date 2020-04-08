Have you ever thought about defining yourself as a character?
I have written about all kind of characters in my life, some good, some outrageous, some very good and some not so good.
Over the years, I have met many characters; however, I have never really thought about myself as a character.
Something most of you don’t know about me is that I have actually played a lot of different characters on stage.
I was the villain Mr. Potter, in “It’s a Wonderful Life.” I played a host of characters in a play called, “The Exonerated,” from an inept farmer, to a bigoted victim, to a saucy state attorney.
The curious thing, though, is defining myself as a character. You see, I’m not real sure how I would write myself into a play.
Maybe you would have a similar problem in defining yourself as a character.
Years ago, I took this test while I was going through a program for future leaders; I believe it was the Myers-Briggs test. By the way, there are no wrong or right answers; it is just a personality test.
We had a professional psychologist give the test, which was sponsored by the chamber of commerce where I was living at the time. The entire class that evening was just for the test.
The following week, they brought back the results and divided the class into four groups based on the score.
After everyone was divided up, I was the only person not assigned to any of the groups.
Someone blurted out, “Where does Byron fit in?”
“I’m not sure exactly where he fits in,” the instructor told them.
It was the first time in my life that I had something I had always suspected proven.
Not fitting in is the character that I have always been.
So my “character,” like some of you, is that sometimes I don’t fit any category.
This is what happens when I have too much time to think, like during this social distancing thing we are all involved in now.
If you are sitting at home and have nothing better to do, take the online free personality test and see what kind of character you might be or, even better, want to be.
