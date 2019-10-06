Mr. & Mrs. William Edward Smith, of Marianna, are please to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their son, William Edward "Pete" Smith, II to Lauren Michelle Jernigan, of Tallahassee. She is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. James Jernigan of Pell City, Alabama.
Lauren is a graduate of Victory Christian School in Pell City, and Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine. She is currently the Medical Director at Crawfordville Animal Hospital.
Pete is a graduate of Marianna High School, received his associate degree at Chipola College, and is employed with the Florida Department of Transportation in Chipley in the IT department.
Pete and Lauren will be married on November 2, 2019 in Marianna.
