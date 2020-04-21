Split vote re-seats defeated Sneads council member

Defeated in the April 14 Sneads town council election, Tim Arnold was appointed this week to serve the unexpired term of Helen Grice, who died in office a year from the end of her term. Council seats are at-large in Sneads, rather than by district, leaving the Grice term available to residents in any sector of the town.
Arnold abstained from the 2-1 vote that put him back on the board, with council member Mike Weeks casting the lone "no" in what Mike Weeks said he believes is an action that should never have taken place. The vote was approved by Alton Ranew and Daryl Johnson, the two that had, respectively, made the motion and second to take the action.
Johnson’s term will expire next month, when Donovan Weeks is sworn in his place as the 207-87 victor in the race between them for a spot on the board. Arnold’s current term will also expire at that time as George Alexander comes in to replace him in that spot. Alexander had defeated Arnold 180-115 in the April 14 election. But Arnold will line up to be sworn in again, along with his old opponent and with Donovan Weeks on Tuesday, May 12 if the action taken in April stands. That session begins at 5 p.m.
According to board member Mike Weeks, the board had voted in March not to fill the unexpired Grice term until after the election so that the office-holders going forward could select the fifth board member.
He said it was Arnold that, in March, had expressed a belief that the board shouldn’t appoint until the election was held and new board members seated, and that Johnson had been the one to offer the successful motion to that effect.
In April, that action in March was not rescinded in a formal separate act before the vote in apparent conflict with it took place.
Weeks said the board’s attorney has been made aware of the situation and that there is an attempt to determine whether the board, in its vote to fill the Grice term with the defeated council member, was acting within the law.
The appointment of Arnold took place in a session in which the only people in attendance where the board members, the city manager, the police chief and two city clerks, but the session is viewable on the town’s Facebook page.
The meeting was somewhat difficult to hear. It did appear that Ranew, in answering Mike Weeks’ pointing out the March action of the board, noted that the action being taken in the April session was, in fact, taking place after the election.
Mike Weeks does not agree, however, that the fact of that timing makes the appointment legitimate. He asserts that the action flies in the face of the intent of the action taken in March, and that he felt that a review of that would reflect that delay in appointing a replacement for Grice was for the purpose of giving that power to the board as it would exist after the election. He objects not just to the timing of the appointment, but to the individual selected.
“People are really upset because they voted to put the new man in, and now the person they put out will be back on the board, and also for the fact that we’d voted to do one thing and we did something else,” Mike Weeks said. “I was also against it because I believe the appointment belonged to the incoming board. Mr. Arnold is a friend and a good person, but the people of the community spoke on election night and I don’t feel like it’s fair to override what the people said,” he added.
