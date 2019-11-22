Both Chipola basketball teams are now ranked in the Top 10 in the nation in this week’s (Nov. 11) NJCAA poll.
The men moved up to No. 5 and the women moved up to No. 9. Chipola is one of just a few colleges to have both basketball teams ranked at the national level.
The Indians also are second in the FCSAA State Poll behind Florida Southwestern. The Lady Indians are tied for third with Florida Southwestern.
The Lady Indians will be back at home on Friday, Nov. 22 for a game with East Central Mississippi at 5:30 p.m.
The Indians host a men’s classic Dec. 6-7 where they’ll take on South Georgia Tech, Friday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. and Polk State, Saturday at 5 p.m.
Chipola basketball hosted the Panhandle Classic Nov. 8-9 where they won all of their games. The Lady Indians topped Broward 75-47. Isadora Sousa led the team with 18 points. Caitlyn Wilson added 17 points. Ariel Cummings had 16 points and 10 rebounds.
The Indians beat Spartanburg Methodist 87-61 in a true team effort. Lance Erving had 18 points and five rebounds. Lat Mayen had nine points, 14 rebounds, and five assists. Cheikh Faye had 14 points and five rebounds. Christian Lorng had 12 points and six rebounds. Ishan White had 10 points. Kris Gardner had 11 assists. Anthony Higgs had eight points and eight rebounds.
On day two, the Lady Indians defeated Palm Beach State 59-39. Ariel Cummings had 18 points and nine rebounds. Isadora Sousa had 11 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Rachel Johnson had 12 points and eight rebounds. Caitlyn Wilson had 13 points.
The Indians beat Enterprise State 96-76 in their Saturday contest. Marial Mading had 22 points and six rebounds. Lat Mayen had 15 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists. Cheikh Faye had 16 points and eight rebounds. Lance Erving had 16 points. Ishan White had 14 points and six rebounds and Kris Gardner had five assists.
Team schedules are available online at: http://bit.ly/2nmhnB2 (Women’s Basketball) and http://bit.ly/2nm51c8 (Men’s Basketball). For more, visit www.chipolaathletics.com.
