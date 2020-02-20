The Marianna Bulldogs held the Liberty County Bulldogs scoreless in the final three innings of their baseball scuffle Tuesday, but the stand couldn’t erase what was already on the scoreboard.
Liberty took the game 4-1, having scored two unanswered points in the first inning and putting up two more runs in the fourth. Marianna got on the board just once, in the fourth.
Liberty County's Bulldogs could muster only three hits, but six Marianna Bulldog errors contributed to all four of Liberty County's unearned runs.
Marianna starting pitcher Brantley Willis struck out four, allowed just three hits and walked only one batter, and then Cole Nobles, Blake Barber, and Waylon Crumpler took turns out of the bullpen to freeze scoring on the Liberty County side for the final three innings.
Marianna's offense was led by junior catcher Brady Donaldson, who went two-for-two on the evening. Wilton Pitman, Cole Nobles, and Brantley Willis each recorded a single with Willis picking up Marianna's only RBI. It drove in Ben Wiggins, who had reached on a Liberty County fielding error.
