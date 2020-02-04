The days leading up to Marianna High School baseball season have been busy ones for head coach Bobby Hughes Jr., his team and assistant coaches.
Last Saturday, the program put on a kids’ camp for youngsters trying to learn the fundamentals of the game, and later the same day, they hosted an alumni softball game played by former team members and coaches of the program.
A banquet is coming up Thursday for the current players and their parents, where the team members will be introduced and fed.
And between all those events come practice sessions in weather that swings from hot and dry to cold and rainy.
Here’s a look at the events held Saturday, Feb. 1.
