Alumni Baseball Weekend is Jan. 24-25

Chipola College will host the annual Alumni Baseball Weekend Jan. 24-25. Here, a group of alumni pose with Coach Jeff Johnson at a previous event. They are, from left: Jeff Mathis, Mat Gamel, Johnson, Jose Bautista and Russell Martin.

 COURTESY CHIPOLA COLLEGE

The weekend will have a slightly different schedule than the past few years. "We switched things up a little bit this year to make things more alumni friendly and give them more time to interact and catch up," said Coach Jeff Johnson. "We look forward to seeing everyone."

On Saturday, Jan. 25, Chipola will play Wallace Dothan at noon. At 2:30 p.m., there will be a ceremony to official name the field in honor of Coach Jeff Johnson. There will also be a State Championship ring ceremony, followed by Alumni Home Run Derby at 3 p.m.

Saturday’s evening events continue with the Homecoming Basketball games vs. Tallahassee at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. A reception for all Chipola Alumni begins at 6 p.m. in the Johnson Center. Following the game, there will be a Chipola Baseball Alumni Social.

For information about Baseball Alumni Weekend, call the baseball offices at 850-718-2332.

