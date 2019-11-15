For decades, Chipola Athletics has provided national recognition for Jackson County and the Florida Panhandle, including seven national championships (three in the last three years).
As one of the smallest schools in Florida, without the same amount of built-in funding other schools have at their disposal, the Chipola Appreciation Club was established to help allow Chipola teams to compete at a high level.
The club is currently seeking new members as the group tries to expand and raise additional funds to keep up with the expense of funding a successful athletics department.
To learn about different membership levels, call 850-718-2398 or email foleyn@chipola.edu. You can also join online at chipolaathletics.com (click “Support the Indians” then “Renew Membership”).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.