In this 2015 file photo, 8-year-olds Sam-Kight Hamilton and Wyatt Speers pose with memorabilia autographed by Jose Bautista at the Chipola Baseball Alumni Weekend, in Marianna. The popular event returns for its 13th year Jan. 24-26.

Major league baseball stars and dozens of other former Chipola College players are expected to return to their alma mater for the 13th Annual Baseball Alumni Weekend, Jan. 24-26.

Fans, friends, parents and families of current and former players are invited to attend. Additional information on the weekend’s festivities will be announced soon.

For more information, visit www.chipolaathletics.com or email Terrence Connelly at connellyt@chipola.edu.

