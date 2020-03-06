Chipola opens the conference baseball season Tuesday, March 10, with a 5 p.m. home game with Tallahassee. The Indians host Tallahassee again on Thursday, March 12, at 5 p.m.
Chipola travels to Tallahassee Saturday, March 14, for a noon doubleheader.
The Indians play a series at Northwest Florida State, March 17 and 19, at 5 p.m. Chipola hosts Northwest in a double-header, Saturday, March 21, at 1 p.m.
The Chipola baseball team is ranked third in the FCSAA State Poll and eighth in the NJCAA National Poll heading into conference play.
The Indians are playing on the newly-named Jeff Johnson Field which was named for the team’s head coach on Jan. 25. Coach Johnson is beginning his 23rd season at Chipola. The Indians are the reigning three-time State champions. They won back-to-back National Titles in 2017 and 2018, and also in 2007.
Johnson has13 Panhandle Conference titles and six runner-up finishes. His teams have played in the State Championship 9 of the last 12 years, winning the last 3. More than 225 of his players have advanced to universities or to the professional ranks. Five of his players were on major league rosters in 2019, including Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin, the winning pitcher in the World Series. Also in the MLB last year, were: Russell Martin, Toronto Blue Jays; Andrew Toles, Los Angeles Dodgers; and Tyler Flowers and Adam Duvall, Atlanta Braves.
Coach Johnson also coached former Blue Jays outfielder, Jose Bautista, a six-time All-Star who was MLB Homerun champion in 2010 and 2011.
