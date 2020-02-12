Ariel Cummings

Ariel Cummings (34)

 COURTESY CHIPOLA COLLEGE

Chipola College hosts Northwest Florida State Wednesday, Feb. 12. The women play at 5:30 p.m., with the men tipping off at 7:30 p.m.

As of Feb. 11, the Lady Indians (6-3) are tied for first place in the conference with Northwest (6-3). Gulf Coast (5-4) is in third.

The Indians (4-5) are fourth in the league, but still have a chance to make the state tournament. The men’s league standings are: Tallahassee (7-2), Gulf Coast (7-2), Pensacola (4-4), Chipola (4-5) and Northwest (0-9).

Recommended for you

Load comments