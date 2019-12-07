GlobetrottersThe Harlem Globetrotters will be on the Chipola campus at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9. See page 1A for a related story.
Tickets are on sale online at www.ticketweb.com, search “Marianna.” Tickets also will be available at the door. This is not a Chipola event; therefore, no Chipola passes will be accepted. Everyone who enters must have a ticket.
Florida ShootoutThe Lady Indians are 11-1 on the season and are playing in the Florida Shootout this weekend, which is hosted by Northwest Florida State and Gulf Coast State.
The Lady Indians were scheduled to play Friday against Hillsborough at Northwest Florida. Today at 1 p.m., the Lady Indians will play ASA Miami at Gulf Coast.
The Lady Indians’ final home game of the calendar year will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 vs. Jones College.
Chipola ClassicThe men’s team, 8-2 on the year, hosts their final home non-conference games this weekend.
The Classic schedule included two Friday games: Gulf Coast vs. Polk State; and Chipola vs. South Georgia Tech. Two more games are set for today: Gulf Coast vs. South Georgia Tech (3 p.m.); and Chipola vs. Polk State (5 p.m.)
For more, visit www.chipolaathletics.com.
