Chipola basketball tips off with the Johnson Classic, Nov. 1-2.
The Lady Indians play Denmark Tech at 5 p.m., Friday, followed by the men vs. Chattahoochee Valley at 7. On Saturday, the Lady Indians host Lawson State at 5, with the men playing Roane State at 7.
The Classic is named in honor of the late coach, Milton H. Johnson. From 1961 to 1993, Johnson won 628 games at Chipola and led the Indians to seven national tournaments. He won more than 800 games over his career. A bronze statue of his likeness welcomes fans to the gym which bears his name. The Panhandle Conference trophy also is named in his honor.
The Chipola Indians are ranked tied for third in the FCSAA Pre-season poll released Oct. 16. Chipola is tied with Daytona. Florida Southwestern is first and Eastern Florida State is second.
The Lady Indians are ranked fourth in the FCSAA Pre-season poll. Gulf Coast is first. Northwest is second, and Florida Southwestern in third.
Chipola’s women host East Georgia in a single game Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 5:30 p.m.
Both teams play in the Panhandle Classic, Nov. 8-9.
Nov. 8 games include: Chipola vs. Broward women at 5 p.m. and Chipola vs. Spartanburg Methodist men at 7 p.m.
On Nov. 9, Chipola’s women play Palm Beach at 5 p.m. The Indians face Enterprise State at 7 p.m.
For more Chipola sports news, visit www.chipolaathletics.com.
