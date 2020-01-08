Chipola Basketball

Conference basketball for Chipola College starts tonight; women play at 5:30 p.m., men at 7:30 p.m.

 COURTESY CHIPOLA COLLEGE

Chipola’s first home conference basketball games are Wednesday, Jan. 8, vs. Northwest Florida State. Women tip off at 5:30 p.m., the men at 7:30 p.m.

The Lady Indians are 1-0 in league play. The Indians are 0-1.

During halftime of the men’s game, the college will honor the 2019 National Championship softball team. The 2018-19 Chipola softball team had a 52-5-1 record and scored 69 runs in the NJCAA National Tournament. In addition to the title, the squad racked up the accolades.

Belinda and Jimmy Hendrix were named Coach of the Year. Amy Woodham was named Pitcher of the Tournament and NJCAA Female Athlete of the Year. Candela Figueroa was named Tournament MVP and Offensive Player of the Tournament. Ally Clegg was named Defensive Player of the Tournament.

Basketball game tickets are available at the gate for $5 per person. Appreciation Club members and Chipola students get in free with passes or student ID.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recommended for you

Load comments