Chipola’s first home conference basketball games are Wednesday, Jan. 8, vs. Northwest Florida State. Women tip off at 5:30 p.m., the men at 7:30 p.m.
The Lady Indians are 1-0 in league play. The Indians are 0-1.
During halftime of the men’s game, the college will honor the 2019 National Championship softball team. The 2018-19 Chipola softball team had a 52-5-1 record and scored 69 runs in the NJCAA National Tournament. In addition to the title, the squad racked up the accolades.
Belinda and Jimmy Hendrix were named Coach of the Year. Amy Woodham was named Pitcher of the Tournament and NJCAA Female Athlete of the Year. Candela Figueroa was named Tournament MVP and Offensive Player of the Tournament. Ally Clegg was named Defensive Player of the Tournament.
Basketball game tickets are available at the gate for $5 per person. Appreciation Club members and Chipola students get in free with passes or student ID.
