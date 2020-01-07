Chipola’s Isadora Sousa is the NJCAA Region 8 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 7.
The freshman forward from Sao Paulo, Brazil, averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.0 steals in three games during the voting period. Sousa shot 38.6 percent (22-of-57) from the field, 52.6 percent (10-of-19) from three and hit five of ten free throw attempts. She led Chipola to three Region 8 victories, all on the road, including wins at NJCAA No. 13 Florida SouthWestern and Panhandle Conference rival Tallahassee. She posted a double-double (29 points, 10 rebounds) in the win at Florida SouthWestern, and had 21 points and eight rebounds against Tallahassee.
The Lady Indians (16-1; 1-0) are third in the NJCAA National Poll, third in the FCSAA State Poll and eighth in the Massey Rating.
Chipola opened Panhandle Conference play with a 57-45 win over Tallahassee on Jan. 4. The Lady Indians host Northwest Florida State Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 5:30 p.m., in the Milton H. Johnson Center. Chipola’s men play at 7:30 p.m.
