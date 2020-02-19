Cheikh Faye

Indians forward Cheikh Faye and other Chipola College sophomores will be recognized during a ceremony tonight.

 COURTESY CHIPOLA COLLEGE

Chipola College will have a Sophomore Night ceremony between the women’s and men’s basketball games on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Sophomores being honored include, from Women’s Basketball: Ariel Cummings, Rachel Johnson and Ana Bernardo; and from Men’s Basketball: Malik Zachery, Christian Lorng, Cheikh Faye, David Pierce, Lat Mayen, Bikim Biyombo and Jabraun Shingler. Sophomore cheerleaders are: Shelley Dryden, Aliya Everett, Jada Holden, NyAsia Nix and Aisley Patterson-Rhodes.

