Chipola College will have a Sophomore Night ceremony between the women’s and men’s basketball games on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Sophomores being honored include, from Women’s Basketball: Ariel Cummings, Rachel Johnson and Ana Bernardo; and from Men’s Basketball: Malik Zachery, Christian Lorng, Cheikh Faye, David Pierce, Lat Mayen, Bikim Biyombo and Jabraun Shingler. Sophomore cheerleaders are: Shelley Dryden, Aliya Everett, Jada Holden, NyAsia Nix and Aisley Patterson-Rhodes.
