Eight Chipola basketball players signed scholarships to play at the Division 1 level this week.
For the Lady Indians, Chipola has three student-athletes moving on to the next level.
Ariel Cummings will continue her career at West Virginia University.
Rachel Johnson will continue her career at Wichita State University.
Caitlyn Wilson will continue her career at the University of Cincinnati.
“I am very proud of all of my sophomores that are moving on to the D-1 level, said Coach Greg Franklin.
“These ladies have worked so hard and are very deserving of their opportunities. I look forward to following all of them at their perspective universities. I wish them good luck and know they will make Chipola Nation proud!”
On the men’s side, the Indians have five student-athletes who have signed at the Division 1 level.
Lat Mayen will continue his career at the University of Nebraska.
Malik Zachery will continue his career at the University at Buffalo.
Cheikh Faye will continue his career at Eastern Kentucky University.
Christian Lorng will continue his career at American University.
Marial Mading will continue his career at the University of the Pacific.
“I’m so proud of our sophomores that signed their National Letter of Intents this week, said Coach Brendan Foley.
“They will be continuing their academic and athletic careers at the Division 1 level for outstanding programs and coaches. All of these guys represented Chipola College in the highest regard and will continue to do great things at their next destination. We wish them the best and will be rooting for their continued success!”
