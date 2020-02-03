Chipola basketball hosts Northwest Florida State, Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the Johnson Center. Women tip off at 5:30 p.m., with the men at 7:30 p.m.
Both Chipola teams travel to Tallahassee on Feb. 8. Chipola is open on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
The Indians improved to 16-7 and 4-3 in conference play with a 70-56 win over Pensacola on Jan. 29. David Pierce led Chipola with 15 points and 4 rebounds. Lat Mayen had 15 rebounds and 14 points. Christian Lorng had 13 rebounds and 14 points.
The men’s Panhandle Conference standings as of Jan. 31, are: Gulf Coast (5-1), Tallahassee (4-2), Chipola (4-3), Pensacola (3-3) and Northwest (0-7).
The Indians scored an 80-72 Homecoming win over Tallahassee on Jan. 25.
Chipola beat Northwest 79-51 on Jan. 8. Mayen led Chipola with 20 points and 16 rebounds. Kris Gardner scored 14 with 7 assists.
The Lady Indians improved to 20-3 and 5-2 in the league with an 84-79 win over Pensacola. Rachel Johnson led Chipola with 29 points. Kaitlyn Wilson had 19 points. Isadora Sousa had 18 points. Infunya Nwachukwu had 12 rebounds.
The women’s Panhandle Conference standings as of Jan. 31, are: Chipola (5-2), Gulf Coast (4-2), Northwest (4-3), Pensacola (2-4) and Tallahassee (1-5).
The Lady Indians suffered a 68-62 loss to Tallahassee on Jan. 25. Chipola scored a 60-53 victory over Northwest. Rachel Johnson led Chipola with 24 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals. Isadora Sousa had 9 points, 7 assists and 3 steals.
Chipola basketball game tickets are available at the gate for $5 per person. Appreciation Club members and Chipola students get in free with passes or student ID.
