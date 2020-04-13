Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... WESTERN JACKSON COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA... NORTHWESTERN BAY COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA... WALTON COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA... HOLMES COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA... WASHINGTON COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA... * UNTIL 315 AM CDT. * AT 222 AM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 11 MILES NORTHEAST OF DE FUNIAK SPRINGS, MOVING EAST AT 55 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... PANAMA CITY BEACH, VERNON, SANTA ROSA BEACH, DE FUNIAK SPRINGS, BONIFAY, CHIPLEY, GRACEVILLE, EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, BRADFORD, UNION, LIBERTY, LIVE OAK, MALONE, FREEPORT, COTTONDALE, PONCE DE LEON, ALFORD, CARYVILLE, WAUSAU AND ESTO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA...AND THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL...0.75IN; WIND...60MPH