The Grand Ridge Lady Indians softball team delivered a resounding defeat to their opponents from Altha in Monday action, winning 6-2 against a team with a roster that includes several elite travel-ball players, according to Grand Ridge softball coach Heather Edge.
While Edge says she’s proud of her team, for giving answer to the doubters who expressed uncertainty about the outcome, she also says they could have blanked the Altha team if they’d gone errorless in the game. “Both of their runs were unearned,” she explained.
The Indians scored in the first inning, with a player on third taking advantage of a wild pitch that eluded the Altha catcher and allowed her to advance from third to home. Teammate Addy Duboise was at bat and drew a walk as that, the fourth ball in the count, was pitched to her.
The Indians scored three in the third inning, with Duboise, Reagan Watkins and Madison NeSmith driving in runs.
Indian Jadyn Riano went two-for-three at the plate to lead her team on hits.
Pitcher Ella Ann Childs took the win for her team. She went five innings, allowing two runs on five hits, striking out three and walking none.
