The Grand Ridge Middle School A-team softball squad scored a victory Monday night against the Malone Tigers, the Indian pitchers not allowing a single hit in the 15-0 victory.
Ella Ann Childs pitched two innings for the Indians, striking out three and walking one, allowing the Tigers no hits or runs. Gabby Bellamy pitched the balance of the three innings played, inducing a grounder that resulted in the final out. Softball’s run-rule shortened the match-up.
Grand Ridge scored five runs in the third inning, with RBIs from Reagan Watkins, Jadyn Riano, Makenzie Roberts and Tristen Roberts.
The Indians notched 12 hits in the game. Watkins, Riano and Childs were credited with multiples. Watkins went three-for-three at the plate to lead her team in hits. The Indians made no errors in the field, with Addy Duboise fielding three for outs in a defensive stand.
A-team Indians are: Gabbi Sellars, Megan Harrison, Madison NeSmith, Makenzie Roberts, Ella Ann Childs, Jadyn Riano, Gabby Bellamy, Ella Sprouse, Tristen Roberts, Addy Duboise, Reagan Watkins, Carrington Scott, McKenzie Walker, and Nadalyn Harrell.
B-team Indians are: Montana Brown, Montana Johnson, Serenity Hollis, Katelon Black, Danika Rogers, Carrington Scott, McKenzie Walker, Ella Allen, Andreya Walker, Riley Slay, Nadalyn Harrell, Taylor Brighton, and Lily Ayers.
Some players serve both squads when needed.
