The Malone Tigers lost their lead late in last Friday's varsity game against the Cottondale Hornets, and felt the sting of defeat at 8-7, with the Hornets also prevailing, 9-4, in a match-up against the Tigers the night before.
MOST POPULAR
-
Dothan officer dragged by vehicle operated by impaired driver
-
Dothan KFC manager accused of stealing more than $3K
-
Victim found deceased on U.S. Hwy. 84 identified; investigation continues
-
UPDATE: Dunkin' to open third Dothan location Sunday; first 100 guests get free coffee for a year
-
Chick-Fil-A to reopen Thursday with brand new look
Latest Local Offers
Match each agent photo with their name and place of business for a chance to WIN a $100 gift certificate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.