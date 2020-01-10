Chipola basketball hosts Gulf Coast Wednesday, Jan. 15. Women tip off at 5:30 p.m., with the men at 7:30 p.m.
The Indians improved to 13-5 and 1-1 in conference play with a 79-51 win over Northwest on Jan. 8. Lat Mayen led Chipola with 20 points and 16 rebounds. Kris Gardner scored 14 with 7 assists. Marial Mading had 13 points and 5 rebounds. Cheikh Faye scored 12.
The Lady Indians improved to 17-1 and 2-0 in the league with a 60-53 victory over Northwest. Rachel Johnson led Chipola with 24 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals. Isadora Sousa had 9 points, seven assists and three steals.
Sousa was named the NJCAA Region 8 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. The freshman forward from Brazil, averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.0 steals in three games. Sousa shot 52.6 percent (10-of-19) from three. She led Chipola to three road wins at No. 13 Florida SouthWestern and conference rival Tallahassee. She posted a double-double (29 points, 10 rebounds) at FSW, and had 21 points and eight rebounds against Tallahassee.
Chipola basketball game tickets are available at the gate for $5 per person. Appreciation Club members and Chipola students get in free with passes or student ID.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.