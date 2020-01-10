Chipola basketball to host Gulf Coast

Chipola basketball hosts Gulf Coast Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Chipola basketball hosts Gulf Coast Wednesday, Jan. 15. Women tip off at 5:30 p.m., with the men at 7:30 p.m.

The Indians improved to 13-5 and 1-1 in conference play with a 79-51 win over Northwest on Jan. 8. Lat Mayen led Chipola with 20 points and 16 rebounds. Kris Gardner scored 14 with 7 assists. Marial Mading had 13 points and 5 rebounds. Cheikh Faye scored 12.

The Lady Indians improved to 17-1 and 2-0 in the league with a 60-53 victory over Northwest. Rachel Johnson led Chipola with 24 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals. Isadora Sousa had 9 points, seven assists and three steals.

Sousa was named the NJCAA Region 8 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. The freshman forward from Brazil, averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.0 steals in three games. Sousa shot 52.6 percent (10-of-19) from three. She led Chipola to three road wins at No. 13 Florida SouthWestern and conference rival Tallahassee. She posted a double-double (29 points, 10 rebounds) at FSW, and had 21 points and eight rebounds against Tallahassee.

Chipola basketball game tickets are available at the gate for $5 per person. Appreciation Club members and Chipola students get in free with passes or student ID.

