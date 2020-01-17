The No. 3 Lady Indians topped No. 1 Gulf Coast State 74-71 in Panama City on Jan. 15.
Caitlyn Wilson led the team with 18 points. Ariel Cummings had 17. Rachel Johnson and Isadora Sousa both had 11 points. Precious Cowan had nine points, including two big free throws at the end of the game.
“This was a great team win and should give our young squad the confidence to know they can play with anyone in the country,” said Coach Greg Franklin.
Chipola moves to 19-1 on the year. They’re back in action on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Northwest Florida State before returning home to host Tallahassee for Homecoming, Jan. 25, at 5:30 p.m.
