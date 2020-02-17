The Malone Tigers secured a second-place finish in its run for a district basketball title last weekend, and heads into regional play this week for a shot at a title on that level.
The Tigers notched a solid victory against Altha Friday night, emerging with a 76-51 win against that rival.
Ocasio Murff had 18 points for the Tigers, with seven assists and five rebounds.
Anario Ware had 17 points, with seven rebounds and six assists.
Kaleb Wilson put up 14 points, with six rebounds. He was five of 10 shooting from the field, and four of seven from the three-point range.
Jermaine Powell added 10 points, going three of five from the field.
Malone fell to Vernon the next night, the score 45-35 in the championship game.
Leading scorer in the Vernon game was Ocasio Murff with eight points. Jarrod Southwell, Kaleb Wilson, Curtis Miley and Anario Ware scored six each, with Josh Rivers adding three.
The Tigers play a regional game Thursday in Port St. Joe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.