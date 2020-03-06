Timely hitting by Malone Tiger senior Jarod Southwell help seal a victory Tuesday over Emmanuel Christian in a 17-6 win.
Southwell drove in four on three hits, with a triple in the second, a single in the third and a double in the fifth.
Emmanuel Christian answered with four runs in the fifth inning, those credited to Cale Mixon, Conner Kirkland, Ethan Hand and Eric Davis.
Malone had gotten on the board in the first inning when Jacob Dunaway singled on a 3-1 count, scoring one run.
The Tigers scored six runs in the fifth inning. Malone’s key hitters were Southwell, Max Harkrider and Colby Harell, who all drove in runs.
Tanner Padgett was on the pitcher's mound to open the game for the Tigers and went four innings, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out six and walking none.
Malone had one home run on the day: Harell had a long ball in the fifth inning.
Southwell, Dunaway, and Harell each had multiple hits for Malone Tigers Varsity. Southwell went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead his team in hits.
Jake Hamilton led Emmanuel Christian with two hits in two at-bats.
Action continues next week for the Malone varsity squad, and the JV team is scheduled to play Saturday in a neutral tournament game in Graceville, with Graceville JV also in more action there.
