The Malone Tigers varsity baseball team scored in double digits to resoundingly defeat the Gadsden County Jaguars Tuesday, winning the game 34-7 with a stellar second inning to help seal the victory.
The game was tied at six with Malone Tigers batting in the top of the second. Here’s the run-down of that eventful, long inning, and more from the game.
Tanner Padgett singled on a 3-1 count, scoring two runs, Jarrod Southwell reached on a dropped third strike. Jarett Webber singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs. Spencer Floyd singled on the first pitch of his at- bat, scoring one run. Colby Harell drew a walk, scoring one run, Padgett drew a walk, scoring one run, and Padgett doubled on a 1-0 count to score two runs. An error scored one run for theTigers.
Trent Martin singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run. The Gadsden County pitcher Hope induced Webber to hit into a fielder's choice, but one run was scored. Floyd drew a walk, scoring one run, and Harell drew a walk, scoring one run. Gadsden’s pitcher induced Padgett to hit into a fielder's choice, but one run was scored. Jacob Dunaway drew a walk, scoring one run, Southwell drew a walk, scoring one run and Martin singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.
Webber singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run, Max Harkrider drew a walk, scoring one run, Floyd singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run, and Harell drew a walk, scoring one run.
Padgett singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring two runs, Dunaway was struck by a pitch, driving in a run, and an error scored one run. Martin drew a walk, scoring one run.
Dylan Padgett led Malone Tigers Varsity to victory by driving in four runs. He went 2-for-3 at the plate. Padgett drove in runs on a walk in the second, a fielder's choice in the second, a single in the second, and a single in the third.
Padgett led things off on the mound for Malone. He allowed three hits and six runs over two-thirds of an inning, striking out one. Southwell relieved him toward the end of the first, and stayed to pitch the rest of the game.
The Tigers racked up 17 hits in the game. Padgett, Dunaway, Padgett, Martin, Floyd, and Webber each managed multiple hits. Padgett went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead his team in hits. Two Tigers stole at least two bases and Harell led the way with three. Malone didn't commit a single error in the field.
Malone was in action again Thursday against Freeport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.