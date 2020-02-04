Marianna High School and Marianna Middle School varsity and JV baseball players will gather for their traditional pre-season spaghetti dinner for players and their parents on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. in Marianna’s United Methodist Church Wesley Center.
Guest speaker will be Paul Bryant, a former MHS player and 1989 graduate who is now a school system administrator in Orlando. He attended Chipola College on a baseball scholarship and graduated there with an AA degree, then attended Troy University, where he played baseball and graduated in 1995.
Bryant made an appearance in the NCAA Division II “World Series” in 1993.
He also attended the University of Central Florida, earning a Master’s degree in education in 2005. He has been an educator for a quarter-century and has served as an assistant principal at two Orange County high schools. He is now an intern principal at an alternative K-12 school in Orlando. Locally, he was Rookie Teacher of the Year at Grand Ridge in the 1995-96 school year.
