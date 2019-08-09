After taking the state championship in July, the Marianna All-Stars city league baseball team headed to Ruston, Louisiana this past week to represent Florida in the 2019 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.
The boys, ages 11-12, gave it their all, but came away with second place when the series wrapped on Thursday.
Speaking with Mason Brock during his nine-hour drive back to Jackson County on Friday, the team’s head coach said the boys “played really well” and he could not have asked for a better group of players and parents, but the team “just kind of ran out of gas” in the final push for the top prize. Not without putting up quite a fight beforehand.
Brock said his Florida team started out the series by beating last year’s defending champions, South Carolina, in game 1. In game 2, Florida took a loss to Louisiana, 9-1.
Now in the losers’ bracket, Florida would fight their way out to get another shot at the title.
After wins against Tennessee (10-1), Louisiana (3-1) and Georgia (1-0), Florida earned the right to face North Carolina on Thursday to take the championship. They would have to win twice to do so.
Try as they might, Florida lost to North Carolina, 5-0, taking second-place slot for the series.
Team Florida players are: Bowen Barber (14), Connor Barton (13), Brady Brock (9), Torin Clark-Hussey (3), Jayden Gray (5), Lane Johnson (2), Denton Lord (19), R.J. Mayes (6), Cameron Odom (12), Wyatt Speers (1), Caleb Thomas (24), and Parker Willis (22). Brock shares coaching duties with Jonathan Thomas and Jantzen Lord.
The City of Marianna’s recreation league baseball starts up again in February, with All-Stars chosen in May.
