MHS Varsity Baseball Team Roster

#1: Caleb Torbett

#5: Blayne Hewett

#6: Ben Wiggins

#9: Gavin Byrd

#11: Josh Allen

#13: Korbin Odom

#14: Blake Barber

#15: Brady Donaldson

#16: Cole Nobles

#17: Daniel Stoutamire

#18: Waylon Crumpler

#19: Hogan Spencer

#20: Wilton Pittman

#21: Ty Highsmith

#23: Bo Ham

#29: Brantley Willis

#34: Chris Gable

Marianna Junior Varsity Baseball Team Roster

#1: Brady Barber

#3: Tae Highsmith

#4: Giovanni Scott

#5: J.D. Taylor

#6: Tucker Brock

#9: Deacon Temples

#10: Pacey Williams

#11: Clark Hatcher

#14: Levin Dewey

#15: Brennan Faircloth

#17: Trevor Medlin

#19: Isiah Spencer

#21: Gavin Byrd

#23: Marquis Patterson Rhodes

Head Varsity Coach: Bobby Hughes Jr.

Assistants: Garyn Waller, Adam Bigale, Matt Dryden, Clay Wells, Dakota Marley and Austin Torbett

Head JV Coach: Adam Bigale

Head JV Assistant: Dakota Marley

