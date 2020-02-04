MHS Varsity Baseball Team Roster
#1: Caleb Torbett
#5: Blayne Hewett
#6: Ben Wiggins
#9: Gavin Byrd
#11: Josh Allen
#13: Korbin Odom
#14: Blake Barber
#15: Brady Donaldson
#16: Cole Nobles
#17: Daniel Stoutamire
#18: Waylon Crumpler
#19: Hogan Spencer
#20: Wilton Pittman
#21: Ty Highsmith
#23: Bo Ham
#29: Brantley Willis
#34: Chris Gable
Marianna Junior Varsity Baseball Team Roster
#1: Brady Barber
#3: Tae Highsmith
#4: Giovanni Scott
#5: J.D. Taylor
#6: Tucker Brock
#9: Deacon Temples
#10: Pacey Williams
#11: Clark Hatcher
#14: Levin Dewey
#15: Brennan Faircloth
#17: Trevor Medlin
#19: Isiah Spencer
#21: Gavin Byrd
#23: Marquis Patterson Rhodes
Head Varsity Coach: Bobby Hughes Jr.
Assistants: Garyn Waller, Adam Bigale, Matt Dryden, Clay Wells, Dakota Marley and Austin Torbett
Head JV Coach: Adam Bigale
Head JV Assistant: Dakota Marley
