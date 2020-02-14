South Walton deployed a roster of senior pitchers against Marianna Tuesday and the Seahawk slingers carried a victory home against the Marianna High School Bulldogs, the score 5-0 after the sixth and final inning in one of the time-limited games that made up the Marianna Pre-Season Classic. But the Bulldogs would score a victory on day two. Here’s the breakdown on both games:
Game one goes to South Walton Seahawks
South Walton's Aiden Keenan and Cade Watson limited the Bulldogs to three hits and fanned 12 batters in the contest. Marianna's Brantley Willis and Cole Nobles held their own against a strong Seahawk line-up but four Bulldog errors, combined with some timely Seahawk hits, sealed the home team’s fate.
Brady Donaldson, Cole Nobles, and Caleb Torbett each singled for the ’Dogs. Keenan’s dominating fastball and slider helped his team pick up the win. He gave up just one hit, walked three, and struck out seven in his three innings of work. Willis suffered the opening day loss for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs had no time to lick their wounds as they were headed back on the field Wednesday to face the Walton County Braves at 5:45 p.m. in day two of the Marianna Pre-Season Classic tournament at Bulldog Field. Ben Wiggins was the scheduled starting pitcher for the Bulldogs in that game.
Marianna and Walton faced off in continued tournament play on Wednesday, ahead of the game’s original Thursday time slot because of a rainy-weather forecast for that day.
Bulldogs prevail against Walton Braves
The Marianna Bulldogs baseball team grabbed its first win of the year in a back- and-forth contest against the Walton Braves on day two of the Marianna Pre-Season Classic baseball tournament held at Bulldog Field this week.
The Bulldogs were staked to a 1-0 lead in the first when a Ben Wiggins grounder was misplayed, allowing Caleb Torbett to score. The lead held up through three innings before the Braves got on the board with two unearned runs in the top of the 4th inning.
The one-run lead looked like it would be enough for the Braves, with the tournament time limit approaching, but the Dogs scratched out three clutch runs capped off by a two-RBI single by Torbett, scoring Blayne Hewett and Bo Ham. Torbett's single was the only hit for the Bulldogs on the night.
Korbin Odom picked up the win on the mound for the Dogs in relief of starter Ben Wiggins. Wiggins went three-and-two-third innings, giving up one hit, walking two and striking out two.
Odom pitched one-and- two- third innings, walking two and striking out three. Waylon Crumpler came on with one out in the sixth inning to record the final two outs and earn the save, walking one and striking out two.
The Dogs are back in action at home again on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m., against the Liberty County Bulldogs.
As the season progresses
Marianna’s JV squad will see its first action on Monday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. in a home game against Blountstown.
JV and varsity teams will take the field on Tuesday, Feb. 18, in a set of home games against Liberty County, at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Both will also have home games against Holmes County on Thursday, Feb. 20, with JV at 3:30 p.m. and varsity at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.