Sneads High School senior Seth Scott was praised for his work ethic on and off the field as his school hosted a signing ceremony for the football player last Friday.
The strong safety/running back signed to play football for the Ripon College Red Hawks in Ripon, Wisconsin.
He logged over 1,000 all-purpose yards and 126 tackles in his senior season as a Pirate.
He heads into his college career with roughly a 3.5 GPA, an academic accomplishment that was also a factor in Ripon’s decision to bring Scott aboard, according to some of the speakers at Friday’s event.
Here are some other statistics and accomplishments:
He was his team’s 2016 Offensive Player of the Year as a freshman for his previous high school, Greenland High School in Greenland, Arkansas.
He was a 2018 USA Football/Max Preps Defensive Player of the week nominee in his junior year as a Pirate, and served as a Pirate team captain in 2019. He’s an All County, All Conference, Florida High School Athletic Association All-State 2nd Team Defense Athlete and an FHSAA All State 1st Team Defense Athlete.
His career stats on offense include 1,861 rushing yards, averaging 8.2 yards per carry. He has 527 receiving years, 413 return yards, 221 yards resulting from interceptions, and 3,022 all-purpose yards. His career stats on defense include back-to-back seasons with more than 100 tackles. He has 190 solo tackles to his credit and 125 assists. He logged 39 tackles that resulted in loss of yardage for his opponents, he had 14 quarterback sacks, and six interceptions, two of which ultimately resulted in touchdowns for his team. He’s credited with 29 pass break-ups, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and 13 instances in which his pursuit force quarterbacks into hurry-up mode.
In scoring, he has 22 rushing touchdowns, two touchdowns from passes, two from interceptions, and one touchdown on punt-return. All told, he’s notched 27 touchdowns.
Other notable statistics include another sport-weightlifting. When he lived in Arkansas, he was the second-place medalist one year in the Arkansas State High School State Weightlifting Championship. In that sport he was also a Florida district and regional Champion, as a fourth-place medalist in FHSAA state championship weightlifting.
In Arkansas, his team was in baseball’s 2017 Final Four, and in his 2016 there, it was the state’s runner-up.
Scott’s not a big guy, physically, at 5-foot-7-inches and 160 pounds, but coaches say his low center of gravity proves to be an asset in terms of agility and attack. Coupled with his never-stop ethic, his coaches say, he’s a formidable force on the field. An easy smile, a friendly demeanor and a team spirit, they say, are additional assets that they expect to serve him well on the social front as he makes himself a place on his college team.
