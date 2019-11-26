“The Noles may not have seen someone with her skill set on campus before.” Those words come from FSU assistant softball coach Travis Wilson. He was speaking of FSU recruit Michaela Edenfield, of Sneads High School.
He offered that observation in an FSU press release announcing her decision to play for FSU. Her high school hosted a signing party for her on Friday, Nov. 22, and a handful of her summer-ball coaches also joined with SHS softball coach Shawn Graham in praise, encouragement and talk about their experiences with the player.
And her volleyball coach, Heather Edge, was there as well. Edenfield is one of her squad members, too, and is part of the team that just brought home the Class 1A volleyball title.
But as for softball, Edenfield had long ago made her mark, quite literally, with Edge in that sport. The two were strangers at the time. Edge had played college softball herself, and for a time coached that sport at another school. She was getting out of her car and heading to a softball field five years ago when a softball flew over the field fence and the outlying barrier that had been placed to protect vehicles in the rare event of a ball sailing over that. The ball landed on her vehicle. It made a little dent. But Edge was less concerned about that minor damage than finding out what powerhouse hitter had swung a bat to send the ball sailing so high and so far. She was floored to learn that it had been accomplished by an eighth-grader – it was Edenfield.
That she’d also turned into a star volleyball player, Edge said, was a testament to her willingness to strive for excellence in what was not really her “natural” sport.
Others also spoke of the work ethic that has served the player so well and which they expect to ground her success at FSU.
Some of her statistics and other facts were included in the FSU announcement press release. “Michaela Edenfield is a versatile player that can compete at multiple positions in the infield and played with the Louisville Sluggers travel ball team,” the release stated. “While at Sneads High School, Edenfield has batted .440 with 99 hits, 101 runs, 32 doubles and 28 home runs throughout her career. She participated in the 2019 USA Softball Junior Women’s National Team Selection Trials, and took Sneads High School to its first State Championship game in 2019…she chose Florida State over offers from Rutgers, UAB and Virginia.”
“Michaela has deep family roots as a Seminole, and is a multi-sport athlete,” said FSU head coach Lonni Alameda. “That is rare in this day and age, as she is a tremendous volleyball player but also wants to take her game to the next level in softball. It will be a lot of fun to watch her skill set and personality grow.”
Edenfield spoke briefly at the signing ceremony, and said she was honored to be a point of pride for SHS and the community.
After the event, she stuck around for pictures with loved ones and friends, including most of her old 10U squad from summer ball of years ago. Nostalgia and love for all those and other years of softball fun had prompted Edenfield to, for the signing event, set up a line of all her jerseys from the past, and one from the future-the FSU jersey was set dead center in the mix of shirts from youth league to high school days.
Here are some scenes from the signing.
