Lady Pirates win 7th straight state title

State volleyball champions, the Sneads High School Lady Pirates, pose mid-court with their trophy and medals, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Ft. Meyers. This is the team’s seventh consecutive state title.

 PHOTOS COURTESY SHS VOLLEYBALL

The Sneads High School Lady Pirates claimed yet another state volleyball championship, Friday afternoon in Ft. Myers, defeating Newberry in the final by 3 sets to 1 in four tightly contested sets that day.

Riding in style, seven-time state volleyball champs, the Snead High School Lady Pirates, hit the town to celebrate their latest title. SHS took the Class 1A championship Friday, Nov. 15, in Ft. Meyers.

Sneads won the first two, 25-16 and 26-24, but dropped the third with a score of 21 to Newberry’s 25. The Lady Pirates laid into the fourth, emerging from it with a 25-22 victory.

The victory marks an impressive milestone for the school’s volleyball program — this is the seventh FHSAA Class 1A championship in a row for the Sneads squad.

Head coach Heather Edge, assistant coach Emily Glover, and the championship squad are expected to arrive home Saturday.

Teeth meet medal as members of the Sneads High School Lady Pirates volleyball team celebrate taking their seventh consecutive state title, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 in Ft. Meyers.
2019 FHSAA Volleyball State Championships 1A FHSAA Girls Volleyball

