The Sneads High School Lady Pirates claimed yet another state volleyball championship, Friday afternoon in Ft. Myers, defeating Newberry in the final by 3 sets to 1 in four tightly contested sets that day.
Sneads won the first two, 25-16 and 26-24, but dropped the third with a score of 21 to Newberry’s 25. The Lady Pirates laid into the fourth, emerging from it with a 25-22 victory.
The victory marks an impressive milestone for the school’s volleyball program — this is the seventh FHSAA Class 1A championship in a row for the Sneads squad.
Head coach Heather Edge, assistant coach Emily Glover, and the championship squad are expected to arrive home Saturday.
